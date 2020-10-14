Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.39 ($62.81).

HFG opened at €48.44 ($56.99) on Monday. Hellofresh has a one year low of €13.28 ($15.62) and a one year high of €53.35 ($62.76). The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.19.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

