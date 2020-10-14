Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

