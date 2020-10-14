Head to Head Survey: Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) & Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (OTCMKTS:BIP)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1 2 8 0 2.64

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $50.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.25% 0.93% 0.34%

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $6.60 billion 2.10 $211.00 million $0.07 671.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals. The Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,200 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The Energy segment offers natural gas midstream and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating and cooling services to customers, and energy solutions, as well as serves approximately 24,900 natural gas, water, and wastewater connections. In addition, the Energy segment provides water heater rental; heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental; and other home services in Canada and the United States, as well as 270,000 contracted sub-metering services with in Canada. The Data Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors; and data storage services and infrastructure to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

