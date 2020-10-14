Head to Head Survey: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) vs. Commodore Applied Technologies (NASDAQ:CXIA)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Commodore Applied Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80 Commodore Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.41%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Commodore Applied Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $444.43 million 0.78 $8.36 million $0.92 16.26 Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Commodore Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 1.50% 4.25% 2.46% Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Commodore Applied Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Commodore Applied Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of March 05, 2019, the company operated through 89 branches serving approximately 90,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

About Commodore Applied Technologies

Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental monitoring and engineering services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

