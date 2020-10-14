Head to Head Review: Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) vs. Dalrada Financial (NASDAQ:DFCO)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare -2.41% 6.34% 2.67% Dalrada Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cross Country Healthcare and Dalrada Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 2 3 1 0 1.83 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Dalrada Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $822.22 million 0.33 -$57.71 million $0.15 48.87 Dalrada Financial $70,000.00 107.59 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Dalrada Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cross Country Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.51, indicating that its stock price is 851% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Dalrada Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice, and allied health professionals. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low carbon and green energy solutions to original equipment manufacturer of deep-ultraviolet light sources. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits that is used for pre-screen of cervical cancer. The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

