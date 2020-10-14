Head to Head Comparison: Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines -110.33% -3.83% -2.89% Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $31.75 million 2.68 -$31.46 million ($0.03) -36.00 Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 3.44 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.