Head-To-Head Comparison: 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) & Curo Group (NASDAQ:CURO)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 9F and Curo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Curo Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Curo Group has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.14%. Given Curo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curo Group is more favorable than 9F.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 9F and Curo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.27 -$310.20 million N/A N/A Curo Group $1.14 billion 0.29 $111.49 million $2.65 3.08

Curo Group has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Volatility and Risk

9F has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curo Group has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Curo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Curo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Curo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Curo Group 10.85% 190.07% 10.42%

Summary

Curo Group beats 9F on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

