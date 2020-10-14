Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,931 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 267,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

