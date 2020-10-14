Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,931 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 267,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05.
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
