Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,008 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

