Guardian Investment Management Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

