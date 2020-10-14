Guardian Investment Management Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

