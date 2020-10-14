Guardian Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 110,110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $418,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

