Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 126,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

