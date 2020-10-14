Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 143,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

