Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

