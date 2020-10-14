Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) a GBX 5,700 Price Target

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) received a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.40).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 4,886 ($63.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 91.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,045.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,490.64.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

