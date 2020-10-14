Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE: GSV) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gold Standard Ventures to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A -$7.32 million -25.37 Gold Standard Ventures Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.96

Gold Standard Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Standard Ventures. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Standard Ventures and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Standard Ventures Competitors 407 1161 1275 42 2.33

Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Gold Standard Ventures Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures’ rivals have a beta of 2.43, meaning that their average share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Standard Ventures rivals beat Gold Standard Ventures on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

