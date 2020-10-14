Gogo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 42,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,427 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $886.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Gogo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

