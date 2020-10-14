GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $227.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $119.18 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.37.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.