Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.051 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000.

