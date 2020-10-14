Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EBIZ opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

