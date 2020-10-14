Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Short Interest Up 333.0% in September

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 333.0% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DRIV opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.