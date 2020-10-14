Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.