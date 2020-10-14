Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,206.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,780.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,724.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

