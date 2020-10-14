Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,522.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,426.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

