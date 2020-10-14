Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,660 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

