Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.78. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

