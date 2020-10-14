Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

