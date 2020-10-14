Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

