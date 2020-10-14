Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GVDBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,350.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,314.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,769.06. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,748.00 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

