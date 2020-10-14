GenesisX (XGS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. GenesisX has a market cap of $17,306.41 and $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,837,011 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

