General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

General Dynamics stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

