General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,820.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 188,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 178,262 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 232,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

