GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.56 ($33.60).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.42 ($35.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.