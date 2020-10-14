GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $807.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.49), with a volume of 180159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GB Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 704.25 ($9.20).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 684.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.76.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

