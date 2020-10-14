Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.07

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 2971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.