Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) & The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Joint has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.8% of Franchise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of The Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of The Joint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and The Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.93% 12.93% 2.50% The Joint 5.38% 47.43% 6.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franchise Group and The Joint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00

Franchise Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. The Joint has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Franchise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than The Joint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franchise Group and The Joint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 7.99 -$2.16 million N/A N/A The Joint $48.45 million 5.36 $3.32 million $0.23 80.52

The Joint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franchise Group.

Summary

The Joint beats Franchise Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

