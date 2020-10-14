Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $2.70. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,726 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $300,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $270.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

