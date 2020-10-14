Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

FLUX stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.35.

Get Flux Power alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 228,125 shares of company stock worth $912,500. Corporate insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.