First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.58

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.58 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

