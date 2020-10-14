First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $130.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

NYSE:FRC opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

