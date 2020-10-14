First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.30.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

