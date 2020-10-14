First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,358 shares of company stock valued at $554,030 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

