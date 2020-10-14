Financial Contrast: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) versus Accel Entertainment (OTCMKTS:ACEL)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kidoz has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Accel Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $4.52 million 9.57 -$14.65 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.20 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -123.56

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -292.28% -130.43% -120.24% Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kidoz and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Kidoz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 11,164 video gaming terminals across 2,353 locations in the State of Illinois. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

