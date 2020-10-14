Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $455,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.19.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,824.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

