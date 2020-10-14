Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €8.00 ($9.41) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on F. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.09 ($14.22).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

