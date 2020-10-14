Fastenal (FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 24th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

