Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.56 and a 200-day moving average of $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

