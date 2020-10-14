Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

