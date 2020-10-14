Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

